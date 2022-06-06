Teenager’s body recovered from Buckhorn Reservoir
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a teenager thrown from a boat during a crash over the weekend in a city reservoir has been found.
Wilson police said the body of the 14-year-old boy was found this morning at Buckhorn Reservoir.
The boating accident happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday.
Multiple fire departments and police agencies helped with the search for the teen.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the boat crash.
