Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Tarboro

Hattie Graham
Hattie Graham(North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman believed to be endangered out of Tarboro.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says that Hattie Graham was last seen walking east on Elm Street near 710 Elm Street.

The 80-year-old Graham is described as a woman with gray, medium-length hair, with brown eyes, standing five feet, one inch tall, and weighing 115 pounds.

We’re told she was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, a patterned short-sleeve button-up blouse (possibly floral), and light-colored slacks.

Graham is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Graham’s whereabouts is asked to call Tarboro police at (252) 641-4247.

