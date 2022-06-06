Road work begins for several counties in the East

EASTERN CAROLINA (WITN)—Two railroads in Beaufort County are undergoing repairs starting Monday.

Because of the work, The Department of Transportation will need to close two roads to get the work done.

From 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm Tuesday, Asbury Church Road near Whootentown Road will be closed.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Brick Kiln Road near Whootentown Road will be closed.

The DOT asks you to prepare for a detour if you take these roads and to stay alert near the work.

Over in Onslow County, Swansboro Public Works will be closing the outer lanes of Highway 24 Monday Through Wednesday.

They’ll be doing maintenance work on the curbs and gutters.

And in The outer banks, two sections of Highway 12 will be resurfaced Monday and Tuesday

The DOT says these areas are in bad shape and need repair.

Monday, crews will resurface a section south of the Hampton Inn between Corolla and Duck in Currituck County.

Tuesday, they will resurface a section of the highway near Acorn Drive in Duck.

There is no detour around either project, so the DOT asks you to factor the delays into your commute.

The work is expected to be done by Tuesday evening.

