Police: Shooting at Goldsboro hospital determined accidental
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO (WITN)—Police say it has determined a shooting at an Eastern Carolina hospital over the weekend was an accident.
Goldsboro Police say it responded to Wayne UNC Health Care for a shooting Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., that eventually led to a lockdown of the hospital.
Officials say the visitor, Sade Jones of Goldsboro, was shot in the leg and her injury was non-life threatening.
Through its investigation, police determined the victims brother, Allen Carmichael, accidentally fired his gun.
Warrants have been issued for Carmichael for felony carrying a concealed weapon.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.