Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to pay $3 million to family of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is set to pay the family of Andrew Brown Jr. $3 million.

The sheriff’s office tells WITN that the parties involved reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit for that amount.

The family of Andrew Brown Jr. had filed a $30 million civil rights lawsuit last year.

Brown was killed in April of last year by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies while they were serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home.

The killing captured national attention and sparked protests calling for justice for Brown’s death. A protest was held as recently as April of this year to mark the one-year anniversary of Brown’s death.

We’re told that the county’s insurance policy, which was provided by the North Carolina Counties Liability and Property Joint Risk Management Agency, will pay the limits of its policy, which is $2 million.

The remaining $1 million will be paid by a special appropriation approved by the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners.

“The insurance policy and county will make these payments to resolve any and all potential liability against the defendants and any individual officers who were or could be named as defendants in the lawsuit,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the settlement was reached as part of a judicial settlement conference conducted over several weeks last month by Magistrate Judge James Gates of the United States District Court in Raleigh.

