Onslow County employees get 10% salary hike in new budget

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Board of Commissioners has voted to increase salaries for county employees by 10%.

The board voted Monday to adopt a $284 million budget that will make sure the lowest wage for county employees is $15 an hour.

Additionally, the new budget decreased the property tax rate by five cents to 65.5 cents per $100 valuation in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1st.

The county says the budget dedicates 3 cents of property tax revenues to fire service funding. Onslow County provides funding for 20 fire departments.

We’re told the newly-established fire fund will help provide training, equipment, and facilities necessary to save lives and keep homeowners’ insurance costs low.

The budget will also set aside 3 cents of property tax revenue for future K-12 school capital needs, according to the county.

