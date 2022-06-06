Ocracoke summer ferry schedules changing

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Summer ferries to and from Ocracoke are being adjusted due to shoaling and worker shortages.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says there is a labor shortage at Hatteras and there are severe shoaling issues in the Pamlico Sound.

WITN is told that the vehicle ferry schedule between Hatteras and Ocracoke will be as follows:

From Hatteras From Ocracoke 5 a.m. 4:30 a.m. 6 a.m. 6:30 a.m. 7 a.m. 7:30 a.m. 8 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 9 a.m. 9 a.m. 10 a.m. 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. 11 a.m. Noon 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Noon 1 p.m. 12:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 1 p.m. 2 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 2 p.m. 3 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 3 p.m. 4 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 4 p.m. 5 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. 6 p.m. 7 p.m. 6:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 8 p.m. 9 p.m. 9 p.m. 9:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. Midnight 11 p.m.

The department says its Ferry Division has been working to address its staffing shortages with six job fairs across Eastern Carolina this year but still needs to fill positions. Those interested in both temporary and permanent positions can visit here and search the term “ferry”.

The shoaling in Pamlico Sound’s Bigfoot Slough has created a safety issue for the largest of the sound class ferries, according to the division.

Those ferries have been pulled from their routes and schedules have been adjusted. They are as follows:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke Ocracoke to Cedar Island Swan Quarter to Ocracoke Ocracoke to Swan Quarter 8 a.m. 7:30 a.m. 10 a.m. 7 a.m. 10 a.m. 1 p.m. 2 p.m. 11 a.m. 4:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 12:45 p.m.

WITN is told that the Ferry Division is working to have an emergency dredging operation done in Bigfoot Slough as soon as possible. Once water levels have returned to a safe depth, the Pamlico Sound routes will return to normal.

Still, for now, travelers making short visits from Hatteras to Ocracoke are encouraged to use the Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry to avoid wait times for the vehicle ferry.

