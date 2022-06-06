Advertisement

Ocracoke summer ferry schedules changing

Ocracoke Express Ferry
Ocracoke Express Ferry(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Summer ferries to and from Ocracoke are being adjusted due to shoaling and worker shortages.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says there is a labor shortage at Hatteras and there are severe shoaling issues in the Pamlico Sound.

WITN is told that the vehicle ferry schedule between Hatteras and Ocracoke will be as follows:

From HatterasFrom Ocracoke
5 a.m.4:30 a.m.
6 a.m.6:30 a.m.
7 a.m.7:30 a.m.
8 a.m.8:30 a.m.
8:30 a.m.9 a.m.
9 a.m.10 a.m.
10 a.m.10:30 a.m.
10:30 a.m.11:30 a.m.
11 a.m.Noon
11:30 a.m.12:30 p.m.
Noon1 p.m.
12:30 p.m.1:30 p.m.
1 p.m.2 p.m.
1:30 p.m.2:30 p.m.
2 p.m.3 p.m.
2:30 p.m.3:30 p.m.
3 p.m.4 p.m.
3:30 p.m.4:30 p.m.
4 p.m.5 p.m.
4:30 p.m.5:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m.6 p.m.
6 p.m.7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.7:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.8 p.m.
9 p.m.9 p.m.
9:30 p.m.10:30 p.m.
Midnight11 p.m.

The department says its Ferry Division has been working to address its staffing shortages with six job fairs across Eastern Carolina this year but still needs to fill positions. Those interested in both temporary and permanent positions can visit here and search the term “ferry”.

The shoaling in Pamlico Sound’s Bigfoot Slough has created a safety issue for the largest of the sound class ferries, according to the division.

Those ferries have been pulled from their routes and schedules have been adjusted. They are as follows:

Cedar Island to OcracokeOcracoke to Cedar IslandSwan Quarter to OcracokeOcracoke to Swan Quarter
8 a.m.7:30 a.m.10 a.m.7 a.m.
10 a.m.1 p.m.2 p.m.11 a.m.
4:30 p.m.5:30 p.m.4:30 p.m.12:45 p.m.

WITN is told that the Ferry Division is working to have an emergency dredging operation done in Bigfoot Slough as soon as possible. Once water levels have returned to a safe depth, the Pamlico Sound routes will return to normal.

Still, for now, travelers making short visits from Hatteras to Ocracoke are encouraged to use the Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry to avoid wait times for the vehicle ferry.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Mary Lilly (57), John Hopkins, Jr. (36), Sylvester Wiggins, Jr. (33), Byron Edwards (56), Nikki...
Several arrests made during drug investigation
Travelers arrive to New Bern from new Washington, D.C. route
One teen dead, another critically injured in Friday night shooting
ECU baseball edges Virginia 4-2 in NCAA Regional Tournament
ECU baseball holds off Virginia to reach regional tournament championship round

Latest News

College enrollment decreases in state for second straight year
ECU faces Coastal Carolina in Greenville Regional
ECU baseball wins regional tournament championship
Rabid raccoon
Fifth Lenoir County rabid raccoon of 2022 found
Onslow County employees get 10% salary hike in new budget
WIC: Women, Infants, and Children.
More formula options now available to WIC families