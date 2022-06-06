Law enforcement dispatched to active shooter call at Wayne Memorial Hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement has responded to an active shooter situation at an Eastern Carolina hospital.

Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie said that dispatch received a call at 8:17 in reference to an active shooter at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Gillie said that Goldsboro Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies are at an active scene right now.

The hospital is on lockdown right now.

Gillie did not have any information on injuries.

Stay with WITN as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.