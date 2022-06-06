Advertisement

Law enforcement dispatched to active shooter call at Wayne Memorial Hospital

Breaking news
Breaking news(KSLA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement has responded to an active shooter situation at an Eastern Carolina hospital.

Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie said that dispatch received a call at 8:17 in reference to an active shooter at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Gillie said that Goldsboro Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies are at an active scene right now.

The hospital is on lockdown right now.

Gillie did not have any information on injuries.

Stay with WITN as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Lilly (57), John Hopkins, Jr. (36), Sylvester Wiggins, Jr. (33), Byron Edwards (56), Nikki...
Several arrests made during drug investigation
One teen dead, another critically injured in Friday night shooting
Francisca Pastrano
POLICE: Woman gets $7 million bond after 5 kilos of fentanyl seized
Travelers arrive to New Bern from new Washington, D.C. route
ECU baseball edges Virginia 4-2 in NCAA Regional Tournament
ECU baseball holds off Virginia to reach regional tournament championship round

Latest News

Travelers arrive to New Bern from new Washington, D.C. route
Pitt county energy company, Greenville Utilities Commission talks about plan to stop hackers
Operation spring clean continues in Greenville
First Alert Forecast For June 5, 2022
First Alert Forecast For June 5, 2022
Eastern North Carolina travelers take flight to capital city
Eastern North Carolina travelers take flight to capital city