‘Is this real?’: Wayne County farmer can now buy home with $200,000 lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County man’s dreams have come true after a massive lottery win.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Jose Rodriguez, of Dudley, won $200,000 off of a $5 scratch-off ticket.

“I’ve been planning to buy a home and now we have the opportunity to actually do it,” Rodriguez said of his win.

WITN is told that Rodriguez bought his Cash Payout ticket from Mount Olive Mobile & Tobacco on North Breazeale Avenue in Mount Olive.

“When I saw the prize I just stood for a while looking at it,” Rodriguez said. “I kept saying to myself ‘Is this real?’”

The 27-year-old farmer said he wanted to tell his wife the good news as soon as he could.

“I showed her the ticket when I got home and she just started laughing,” Rodriguez said. “She couldn’t believe it was really true.”

The Education Lottery says Rodriguez took home $142,021 from lottery headquarters Friday after taxes.

Cash Payout arrived in May with five $200,000 prizes. Three remain to be claimed.

