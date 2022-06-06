Gas prices continue to rise in North Carolina
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH CAROLINA (WITH)— Gas Buddy reports gas prices in North Carolina have risen more than 17 cents since last week.
It says the average now sits at $4.51 per gallon.
Gas Buddy also reports that gas in North Carolina is 45 cents higher than a month ago and $1.65 higher than a year ago.
The national average has risen 26 cents per gallon in the last week, hitting $4.58 on Monday.
