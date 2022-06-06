Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise in North Carolina

(CBS46)
By WITN Web Team
Jun. 6, 2022
NORTH CAROLINA (WITH)— Gas Buddy reports gas prices in North Carolina have risen more than 17 cents since last week.

It says the average now sits at $4.51 per gallon.

Gas Buddy also reports that gas in North Carolina is 45 cents higher than a month ago and $1.65 higher than a year ago.

The national average has risen 26 cents per gallon in the last week, hitting $4.58 on Monday.

