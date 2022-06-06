Advertisement

Fifth Lenoir County rabid raccoon of 2022 found

Rabid raccoon
Rabid raccoon(Alan Vernon / CC BY 2.0)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The fifth rabid raccoon of the year in Lenoir County has been found.

The Lenoir County Health Department says the animal was found in the northern part of the county.

The other four raccoons that tested positive for rabies were found in Kinston, the Wyse Fork area, and the LaGrange area.

“Rabies is a disease that can lead to severe health consequences in people and animals,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown says. “It is concerning to have had these cases in the county. We want everyone to be safe, so please be aware of your surroundings when outside.”

Questions or concerns about rabies can be directed to the health department at (252) 526-4200.

