ECU Health program reminds parents about keeping children safe during summer activities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is providing suggestions on how to keep your kids safe this summer.

As the weather heats up in Eastern North Carolina, beaches and pools are already filling up with children.

For parents, the summer is a time to ensure that they are properly educated on child safety procedures.

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4.

Ellen Walston, ECU Health Injury Prevention Program coordinator, says that drowning is preventable if children are given swimming lessons, but even they should not be completely relied upon to keep them safe.

“We don’t want to take the fact that the child has had swimming lessons for granted, that they’re a perfect swimmer,” Walston said.

“We know based on pools that there are different risk factors there, as well as when you’re in open water. Just because they’ve had the lessons, you do want to observe and make sure that they feel comfortable.”

The ECU Health program urges parents to keep a close eye on their kids and those in the surrounding areas to ensure a safe summer for all.

