ECU baseball wins regional tournament championship

ECU faces Coastal Carolina in Greenville Regional
ECU faces Coastal Carolina in Greenville Regional(Eric Gullickson)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University baseball team has won the Greenville Regional.

The Pirates beat Coastal Carolina by a score of 13 to 4.

ECU’s Bryson Worrell hit 4-4 on the day with a walk and four runs batted in. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart chipped in with three runs batted in himself.

Monday’s game came after ECU fell to Coastal Carolina Sunday 1 to 9, breaking their 20-game winning streak.

ECU will now host Texas in the super regionals.

