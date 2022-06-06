ECU baseball wins regional tournament championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University baseball team has won the Greenville Regional.

The Pirates beat Coastal Carolina by a score of 13 to 4.

ECU’s Bryson Worrell hit 4-4 on the day with a walk and four runs batted in. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart chipped in with three runs batted in himself.

Monday’s game came after ECU fell to Coastal Carolina Sunday 1 to 9, breaking their 20-game winning streak.

ECU will now host Texas in the super regionals.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.