ECU baseball falls to Coastal Carolina in NCAA Regional tournament, will meet again to decided champion on Monday

Coastal Carolina 9, ECU 1
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina baseball team had its 20-game winning streak snapped on Sunday night falling to Coastal Carolina 9-1 in the NCAA regional baseball tournament.

It’s the Pirates first loss in the Greenville Regional. The two teams will meet for the championship on Monday at 1 PM.

ECU pitcher Jake Kuchmaner gave up back-to-back home runs in the first inning and ECU was quickly in a 3 run hole. Nick Lucky hit the big shot in the 3rd. A 3-run homer to put the Chanticleers up 6-0.

Coastal Carolina’s starter Nick Parker was excellent going 8 shutout innings. He struck out 10 and only gave up 3 hits to the Pirates.

Bryson Worrell hit a solo home run in the 9th for the Pirates lone run of the game.

ECU had not lost a game since N.C. State beat them on April 26th.

The winner of the Greenville Regional looks like they will meet Texas in the super regionals.

