Deadly weekend in the US with at least 9 mass shootings

(CNN) - No state, city or street corner seems to be safe from the gun violence that is shaking the nation.

There were at least 9 mass shootings in the country over the weekend, and guns are now at the forefront of a national debate about what to do.

Congress is expected to take up gun control this week.

In Philadelphia, police said several active shooters fired into a crowd Saturday night, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others.

“We’re absolutely devastated, devastated by this incident, and we mourn the lives lost and the dozens and dozens of lives affected by this tragedy,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said.

Philadelphia police said a physical altercation led to the shooting. The gunman was likely shot and wounded, but escaped police. They said they believe another gunman is likely among the three people killed.

The sheriff said the shooting appeared to be gang-related. (WIS, family photo via CNN)

In all, police said at least five guns were likely used by multiple shooters.

“It’s unacceptable. ... it’s beyond unacceptable,” Outlaw said.

The shootings this weekend happened across eight states left at least 12 people dead and dozens more injured.

“I am tired of standing in front of you talking about guns and bodies,” Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said.

Sunday morning in Chattanooga, Tennessee, three people were killed and at least 14 others injured near a downtown nightclub.

Police said some victims were hit by bullets, and others were hit by cars fleeing the scene.

Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in Philadelphia, authorities said. (KYW, PHILADELPHIA POLICE, CNN)

“There are families whose lives have been shattered forever because, once again, we have people deciding to resolve their issues with firearms,” Kelly said.

In Mesa, Arizona, there was another shooting at a bar that left two people dead and two more injured.

In Phoenix, a strip mall shooting early Saturday left one person dead and eight others hurt.

“I heard over a hundred gunshots going off. A group of people just started running like every different direction,” a witness said.

Phoenix police said the person killed in that shooting was a 14-year-old girl.

In Summerton, South Carolina, more children were hurt. Police said a drive-by shooting at a graduation party left one woman dead and seven others injured, including five young people ages 12 to 17 years old.

The mass shootings did not stop there. Five were hurt in Socorro, Texas. One was killed and three were hurt in Omaha, Nebraska.

In Chesterfield, Virginia, one person was killed and five were hurt.

“I was almost asleep and heard numerous gunshots, 20 to 40, woke me up. My fiancé running down the steps, get up get up, gunshots, gunshots,” a witness said.

In Bibb County, Georgia, a 19-year-old was killed and three people were hurt.

Other violent incidents happened over the weekend, too.

A pregnant woman was shot and killed in Philadelphia. Police said doctors were able to save her baby.

