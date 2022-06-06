Cooper gives day off to state employees for, or in place of Juneteenth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an executive order to give paid leave to state workers for, or in place of Juneteenth.

Cooper’s office says Executive Order 262 will give eight hours of paid leave to employees of cabinet agencies, and other state agencies, commissions, boards, or offices may choose to do the same.

WITN is told that employees scheduled to work on Sunday, June 19th, may ask to use this leave to observe Juneteenth, or may use the leave for a future day. Employees who work Monday through Friday may ask to use the leave the Friday before or Monday after Juneteenth.

Cooper says the order is another step to help keep, attract, and support top talent in the state’s workforce.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

“North Carolina is at its best when we celebrate our diversity and show respect for the cultural and faith traditions of all North Carolinians,” Cooper said.

“We’re proud of our diverse, talented state government workforce and encourage employees to use this leave to observe a date that’s important to them, their family or their community.”

The leave will become available to state employees beginning no later than June 16th, according to Cooper’s office.

More information and frequently asked questions from state employees and managers can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.