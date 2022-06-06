Advertisement

College enrollment decreases in state for second straight year

(Hawaii News Now)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
N.C. (WITN) - College enrollment has dropped in North Carolina for the second straight year.

That’s according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which studies student outcomes such as enrollment in the U.S.

The research center says 476,338 people enrolled in schools in North Carolina in the spring of 2022, compared with 480,764 in the spring of 2021. That marks a 0.9% difference. The year before that, 496,443 people enrolled in the state, making 2021 a 3.2% decrease from 2020.

Data shows the national average change in enrollment from 2021 to 2022 is a 4.1% decrease.

