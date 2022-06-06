Child killed in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one child and hurt another.

It happened around 8:30 Sunday night.

Elizabeth City police say they were called to the 900 block of Herrington Road for a shooting.

When they got there they were told the two victims had been taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where one of them died from their injuries. We have not gotten word on the condition of the other patient.

We also don’t know the age or identity of the victims, or if there is a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, ECPD asks you to call the department at (252) 335-4321 or the tip line at (252) 390-8477.

