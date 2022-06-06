Advertisement

Child killed in Elizabeth City shooting

(WITN)
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one child and hurt another.

It happened around 8:30 Sunday night.

Elizabeth City police say they were called to the 900 block of Herrington Road for a shooting.

When they got there they were told the two victims had been taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where one of them died from their injuries. We have not gotten word on the condition of the other patient.

We also don’t know the age or identity of the victims, or if there is a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, ECPD asks you to call the department at (252) 335-4321 or the tip line at (252) 390-8477.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Mary Lilly (57), John Hopkins, Jr. (36), Sylvester Wiggins, Jr. (33), Byron Edwards (56), Nikki...
Several arrests made during drug investigation
Travelers arrive to New Bern from new Washington, D.C. route
One teen dead, another critically injured in Friday night shooting
ECU baseball edges Virginia 4-2 in NCAA Regional Tournament
ECU baseball holds off Virginia to reach regional tournament championship round

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For June 6, 2022
First Alert Forecast For June 6, 2022
Over $1,372,000 raised during 37th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
37th Annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon total.
Over $1,372,000 raised during 37th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon