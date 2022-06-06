Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Low humidity slowly exits by tomorrow

High pressure to our north will keep humidity low today, a pattern that will change by tomorrow afternoon
First Alert Forecast For June 6, 2022
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will keep our air quite comfortable today. A northeasterly wind to start the day will help keep our humidity low, making the sunny weather even more pleasant. Highs will reach the mid 80s with winds shifting from the northeast to the southeast through the day, blowing at 5 to 10 mph. The wind shift will continue through Tuesday, coming in more out of the south-southwest. This will prompt a rapid rise in humidity, returning us to the summertime pattern that we saw through the end of May.

The increase in humidity Tuesday may result in a few isolated rain drops along our coastline (20% chance). However, it’s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s forecast that will give our rain gauges what they need. Each day will see rainfall between 0.25″ to 0.75″ but it’s the duration of the rain that will help our drought prospects. Severe weather looks unlikely as the continued rain will help limit instability in the atmosphere. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rain is expected to pull away from the coast by Saturday and Sunday of next week, which could also coincide with another substantial drop in humidity. We may not see the same low humidity we are going to see today (Monday), but it’s definitely something we can hope for and look forward to.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Tropical Storm Alex, over the Atlantic Ocean, has sustained winds of 70 mph making it a strong tropical storm. The Hurricane Center is projects the circulation to die out over the next two days, turning extra tropical by Tuesday morning. Our rip current threat will continue to diminish as Alex’s strength decreases.

Monday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 84. Wind: SE 5.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and warm with highs near 88. Wind: S 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 90. Wind: SW-10

