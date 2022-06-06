Carolina Golf Classic tees off in Kinston this week

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Some of the brightest stars in professional golf are set to tee off in Eastern Carolina this week.

The Kinston Country Club is hosting the Carolina Golf Classic this week from Thursday to Sunday.

The tournament is part of the Epson Tour, which is the official qualifying tour of the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

More than 140 professionals from more than 30 countries worldwide are set to participate in a pro-am round on Wednesday before the four-day tournament begins Thursday and stretches through Sunday.

The Kinston event is one of 21 tour stops nationwide and this weekend’s winner will take home a $30,000 first-place prize.

At the end of the season, the top ten players on the money list will be moving up to the LPGA Tour.

“You’re going to get really close access to the up-and-coming stars of the LGPA,” Matt Clark, tournament director said. “You’re going to see future major winners, future LPGA tour winners. They are going to be playing right here in Kinston.”

The tournament is free to attend for fans.

