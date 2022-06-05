Advertisement

Tropical Storm Alex moving toward Bermuda; Will stir up our surf and rip currents

Maximum winds are 50 mph
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Alex formed from the Potential Tropical Cyclone which crossed Florida on Saturday. The tropical storm is located about 700 miles west-southwest of Bermuda and is moving northeast at 22 mph. Max winds are 50 mph.

The forecast track takes Tropical Storm Alex northeast through Sunday then turns more east-northeast. This track will keep it off the Southeastern US coast by a few hundred miles. It will be closest to Bermuda on Monday. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Bermuda.

Forecast Track
Forecast Track(WITN)

A cold front off our coast should assist in keeping this system away from the North Carolina Coast this weekend. The future track of this system takes it parallel to the Southeastern US coast through the weekend with the closest track to NC being on Sunday. Little weather affects are likely here except for a slight chance of coastal showers Sunday, but higher rip current threats are expected from Sunday through midweek for beach goers.

List of names cycle over 6 years unless a name is retired.
List of names cycle over 6 years unless a name is retired.(WITN Weather)

