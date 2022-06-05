Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Pleasant breezes Sunday under mostly sunny skies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure to our northwest and Tropical Storm Alex to our southeast will give us a steady northeast breeze under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A comfortable breeze will blow at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts along the coast. The only chance of any rain will be a slight chance of a shower coming onshore along the coast. Keep an eye to the northeast if at the beach, Sunday.

Expect mid 80s and sunshine starting out the work week Monday thanks to a high pressure system building in from the north. Seasonal heat and humidity will build back in Tuesday through the rest of the week, but most will not go much above 90. Scattered storms are likely by Wednesday and Thursday.

Rip threats will increase Sunday and stay elevated for the first part of the week as a tropical system churns a few hundred miles southeast of our coast..

TROPICAL UPDATE

Tropical Storm Alex formed from the Potential Tropical Cyclone which tracked from the Gulf across South Florida and over the Atlantic Ocean. Alex has max winds of 50 mph and will track just north of Bermuda on Monday. Bermuda has a Tropical Storm Warning.

Direct impacts are not expected here from Aex, however, we may experience rougher surf and an increase in rip current risk Sunday through early week. The closest the storm is expected to get to our area is Sunday when it should pass by about 300 to 400 miles to our southeast. Of course, stay tuned for future track forecast updates.

Sunday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 82. Wind: NE 10 G 20.

Monday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 85. Wind: SE 5.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and warm with highs near 88 Wind: S 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 90. Wind: SW-10

Thursday

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 90. Wind SW 10-15

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.