Operation spring clean continues in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is continuing “Operation Spring Clean” June 5th-June 10th in areas from Greenville Blvd. between Old Tar Rd. to Charles Blvd. to the end of Greenville Utilities’ water distribution system.

The cleaning will be conducted between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday evening through Friday morning.

All 722 miles of GUC’s water distribution lines will be cleaned during the 13-week period, according to the company.

If customers experience air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of the cleanout, GUC recommends turning on the cold water faucet in the bathtub and allow it to run for five to 10 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.