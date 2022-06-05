ECU baseball holds off Virginia to reach regional tournament championship round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina baseball team used homers and pitching to edge Virginia 4-2 Saturday in the NCAA Baseball regional tournament in Greenville.

The Pirates got home runs from Josh Moylan and Justin Wilcoxen as they built up the lead to two runs through 5.

Zach Agnos drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. He also came in and closed the game out with one out and bases loaded. He struck out the final two batters to get out of the jam. He got the save.

C.J. Mayhue was great again. He threw 5 innings allowing one run on three hits. He gets the win improving to 5-1.

ECU advances to Sunday’s championship round. They will face the winner of Virginia and Coastal Carolina who play tomorrow afternoon in an elimination game. They have moved up the championship round game to 6 PM according to tournament officials.

If ECU wins Sunday, they are regional champions and will host the super regionals next weekend against the winner of the Austin, Texas, regional.

If ECU loses on Sunday, they would play the deciding game on Monday.

