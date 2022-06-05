Eastern North Carolina travelers take flight to capital city

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Folks looking to jet set to the nation’s capitol now have that option available here in Eastern North Carolina.

The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport made its own history on Saturday afternoon, when it welcomed it’s first American Airlines flight from its new route between Washington D.C. and New Bern.

Andrew Shorter, airport director, talked about what the accomplishment means for the Eastern Carolina area.

“Having this flight instituted by them was just a great win for the community,” Shorter said. “People that want to visit to here and then people that want to go from here to visit D.C., it is a great option for them to have.”

Nina Miller was a passenger on the new connection.

“The fun part was that I got to take pictures off the Washington Monument, the Capitol Building, the Lincoln Memorial,” Miller said. “It was a really exciting to be able to do that, then take pictures in air of surrounding area. It was great.”

Passengers taking this route will either fly into or out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

