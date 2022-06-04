Wayne Hazard Landfill Collection

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County will host a landfill collection Saturday.

The Wayne County Landfill will be accepting household hazardous waste on June 4, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 460 S Landfill Road in Dudley.

This event is open every year to ensure proper disposal and recycling of materials that residents may have in their homes.

This event is free to the public but business or commercial waste will not be accepted.

Items accepted include: aerosol/spray cans, bathroom cleaners, batteries, brake fluid, degreasers, drain cleaners, florescent bulbs, gasoline, herbicides, kerosene, kitchen cleaners, lacquer, mercury debris, metal polish, mothballs, oven cleaners, paint stripper, paint/paint thinner, pesticides, pesticides, pool chemicals, powder cleansers, rat poison, solvents, spot removers, tile cleaners, upholstery cleaners, and wood preservatives.

Items that will not be accepted include: commercial waste, explosives, fireworks, flares, gas cylinders, medical waste, radioactive material, smoke detectors, or trash.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.