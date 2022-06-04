Washington sends of Pam Pack softball team to first state finals

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The community in Washington gathering at the school and along the streets of town on Friday morning to send off its undefeated Pam Pack softball team to their first ever state finals.

“Very exciting. Obviously there is nerves but I don’t think we need to be nervous about anything. We’re just going to go in there and try our hardest. Calm our nerves. Have some fun with it. We drew Dallas I don’t know if you can see. But it’s the best part,” says Washington junior Ava Mizelle, “It means a lot to me that the community supports us and we have a lot of support around town.”

“I’ve told them all week we don’t need to be uptight. I want you to have fun. I want you to enjoy this opportunity. It may never happen again. It hasn’t happened in Washington high school history,” says Washington head coach Brad Horton, “So please just come out here, and enjoy, and we will worry about the game when it is game time.”

