Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds to slowly break up for a nice Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds will slowly thin out from west to east Saturday. Where clouds linger the longest, highs will struggle to approach 80. Farther inland where more sun is likely for the afternoon, highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Light winds from the NE should continue throughout the day and into the overnight.

A few mid to upper level clouds will aid in overnight cooling bringing lows slightly below average in the mid to lower 60s. Highs will be comfortable in the low 80s Sunday with a breezy northeast wind.

Expect mid 80s starting out the work week thanks to a high pressure system building in from the north. Seasonal heat will build back in Tuesday through the rest of the week, but most will not go much above 90. Scattered storms are likely by Wednesday and Thursday.

Low rip current threats are forecast along all NC beaches Saturday. Rip threats will increase Sunday and stay elevated for much of the week as a tropical system churns a few hundred miles southeast of our coast..

TROPICAL UPDATE

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is likely to become Tropical Storm Alex once the system passed over Florida and emerges over the Atlantic Ocean. The Hurricane Center is giving the low pressure area a 90% chance of becoming a tropical storm despite its rather disorganized appearance as of Saturday morning.

It is still expected to track northeastward across South Florida today. Direct impacts are not expected here from this system, however, we may experience rougher surf and an increase in rip current risk Sunday through early week. The closest the storm is expected to our area is Sunday when it should pass by about 300 to 400 miles to our southeast. Of course, stay tuned for future track forecast updates.

DROUGHT MONITOR UPDATE

The weekly update on the drought shows some improvement from severe to moderate drought for Martin and Bertie Counties. Central coastal counties have no drought designation thanks to severe rounds of rains over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, severe drought continues from Pitt County through Greene, Lenoir, Duplin, and the western half of Onslow County.

Drought Monitor Update June 2 (WITN)

Saturday

Clouds break to a partly sunny sky. Highs only around 83. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday

Partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 82. Wind: NE 10 G 20.

Monday

Sunny and warm. High of 85. Wind: SE 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 88 Wind: S 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 90. Wind: SW-10

