Tropical system moving toward Bermuda; Will stir up our surf and rip currents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Potential Tropical Cyclone ONE crossed South Florida and dumped flooding rains on Miami. The potential tropical cyclone has max winds of 45 mph and is moving northeast at 18 mph. It is located east of Florida and is moving in the general direction of Bermuda. The forecast track brings the tropical system northeast through Sunday then turns more east-northeast. This track will keep it off the Southeastern US coast by a few hundred miles.

Forecast Track (WITN)

A cold front off our coast should assist in keeping this system away from the North Carolina Coast this weekend. The future track of this system takes it parallel to the Southeastern US coast through the weekend with the closest track to NC being on Sunday. Little weather affects are likely here except for a slight chance of coastal showers Sunday, but higher rip current threats are expected from Sunday through midweek for beach goers.

List of names cycle over 6 years unless a name is retired. (WITN Weather)

