Advertisement

Tropical system moving toward Bermuda; Will stir up our surf and rip currents

Expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Potential Tropical Cyclone ONE crossed South Florida and dumped flooding rains on Miami. The potential tropical cyclone has max winds of 45 mph and is moving northeast at 18 mph. It is located east of Florida and is moving in the general direction of Bermuda. The forecast track brings the tropical system northeast through Sunday then turns more east-northeast. This track will keep it off the Southeastern US coast by a few hundred miles.

Forecast Track
Forecast Track(WITN)

A cold front off our coast should assist in keeping this system away from the North Carolina Coast this weekend. The future track of this system takes it parallel to the Southeastern US coast through the weekend with the closest track to NC being on Sunday. Little weather affects are likely here except for a slight chance of coastal showers Sunday, but higher rip current threats are expected from Sunday through midweek for beach goers.

List of names cycle over 6 years unless a name is retired.
List of names cycle over 6 years unless a name is retired.(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Lilly (57), John Hopkins, Jr. (36), Sylvester Wiggins, Jr. (33), Byron Edwards (56), Nikki...
Several arrests made during drug investigation
Francisca Pastrano
POLICE: Woman gets $7 million bond after 5 kilos of fentanyl seized
Woman walking in road hit and killed early Friday morning
TROOPERS: Woman walking in road hit and killed early Friday morning
Rainfall potential for Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thunderstorms affecting areas mainly east of highway 17
This map was posted on June 3rd.
CDC says Pitt County now high risk for COVID-19 spread

Latest News

A weak tropical low will bring plenty of coastal rain.
A weak tropical system will bring plenty of coastal rain
A weak tropical low will bring plenty of coastal rain.
A weak tropical system will bring plenty of coastal rain
The development potential remains at a very slim 10%.
Weak tropical disturbance edging towards southeast coast
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Staying warm and muggy; Isolated showers