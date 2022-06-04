Potential Tropical Cyclone One drenching South Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Potential Tropical Cyclone ONE is dumping tremendous rains on South Florida, Cuba, and the Northern Bahamas. It is located over the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico off the Southwest coast of Florida. The potential tropical cyclone has max winds of 40 mph and is moving northeast at 18 mph. The forecast track brings the tropical system over Florida Saturday morning. Heavy rain and flooding are the main concerns for South Florida through Saturday.

PTC One Saturday update (WITN)

A cold front off our coast should assist in ushering this system away from the North Carolina Coast this weekend. The future track of this system takes it parallel to the Southeastern US coast through the weekend with the closest track to NC being on Sunday. Little weather affects are likely here except for a slight chance of coastal showers Sunday, but higher rip current threats are expected from Sunday through midweek for beach goers.

List of names cycle over 6 years unless a name is retired. (WITN Weather)

