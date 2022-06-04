Potential Tropical Cyclone One moving northeast off Florida’s east coast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Potential Tropical Cyclone ONE crossed South Florida on the way to the Atlantic Ocean. As of Saturday evening, the potential tropical cyclone has max winds of 45 mph and is moving northeast at 18 mph. It is located just north of the Northwestern Bahamas. The forecast track brings the tropical system continues its northeast motion through Sunday then turns more east-northeast. This track will keep it off the Southeastern US coast by a few hundred miles.

Potential Tropical Cyclone (WITN)

A cold front off our coast should assist in keeping this system away from the North Carolina Coast this weekend. The future track of this system takes it parallel to the Southeastern US coast through the weekend with the closest track to NC being on Sunday. Little weather affects are likely here except for a slight chance of coastal showers Sunday, but higher rip current threats are expected from Sunday through midweek for beach goers.

List of names cycle over 6 years unless a name is retired. (WITN Weather)

