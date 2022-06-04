Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Refreshingly cool start to Sunday then a breezy, mild day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dry air will give us a range from morning lows in the low 60s to afternoon highs in the low 80s Sunday. A comfortable breeze will blow at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts along the coast. The only chance of any rain will be a slight chance of a shower coming onshore along the coast. Keep an eye to the northeast if at the beach, Sunday.

Expect mid 80s and sunshine starting out the work week Monday thanks to a high pressure system building in from the north. Seasonal heat and humidity will build back in Tuesday through the rest of the week, but most will not go much above 90. Scattered storms are likely by Wednesday and Thursday.

Rip threats will increase Sunday and stay elevated for the first part of the week as a tropical system churns a few hundred miles southeast of our coast..

TROPICAL UPDATE

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is likely to become Tropical Storm Alex over the Atlantic Ocean. The Hurricane Center is giving the low pressure area a 90% chance of becoming a tropical storm despite its rather disorganized appearance. The disturbance is east of Florida moving northeast at 18 mph over the open ocean. Max winds are up to 45 mph which is tropical storm strength, but the system has yet to form an inner core, so it is not yet classified as a tropical storm.

Direct impacts are not expected here from this system, however, we may experience rougher surf and an increase in rip current risk Sunday through early week. The closest the storm is expected to get to our area is Sunday when it should pass by about 300 to 400 miles to our southeast. Of course, stay tuned for future track forecast updates.

Tonight

Partly clear skies. Lows around 63. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday

Partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 82. Wind: NE 10 G 20.

Monday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 85. Wind: SE 5.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and warm with highs near 88 Wind: S 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 90. Wind: SW-10

