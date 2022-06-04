Advertisement

One teen dead, another critically injured in Friday night shooting

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting involving two teenage victims left one dead and the other in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center.

Goldsboro police say they were called to North George Street and Pearson Street where they found a 16-year-old from an apparent gunshot.

That victim was taken to Wayne UNC Health before moving to ECU Health.

A 17-year-old, also injured by an apparent gunshot, was found in the 300 block of Pearson Street, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators and crime scene specialists with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

