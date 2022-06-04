OMH Foundation Event
JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) - The OMH Foundation Casino Royale event will be held Saturday.
The event will take place at The American Legion Building, 146 Broadhurst Rd. Jacksonville, NC and will run from 6:00pm - 11:00pm.
Casino Party Aces will bring Las Vegas to Jacksonville.
Guests are given $10K in funny money to play with in the casino.
At the end of the night poker chips are traded in for raffle tickets for a chance to win great prizes such as Yeti cooler, Wine Basket, Barrel of Booze, Beach Basket and much more.
Dinner will be provided by Golden Corral along with a cash bar.
Silent auction provided by Tournament Promotions – great trips, signed memorabilia, one of a kind items
Sponsorships and Tickets still available. Tickets are $100 per person.
Sponsorship levels noted in the Contributor. Go online at https://foundation.onslow.org/casino-royale-2022
