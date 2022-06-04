OMH Foundation Event

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) - The OMH Foundation Casino Royale event will be held Saturday.

The event will take place at The American Legion Building, 146 Broadhurst Rd. Jacksonville, NC and will run from 6:00pm - 11:00pm.

Casino Party Aces will bring Las Vegas to Jacksonville.

Guests are given $10K in funny money to play with in the casino.

At the end of the night poker chips are traded in for raffle tickets for a chance to win great prizes such as Yeti cooler, Wine Basket, Barrel of Booze, Beach Basket and much more.

Dinner will be provided by Golden Corral along with a cash bar.

Silent auction provided by Tournament Promotions – great trips, signed memorabilia, one of a kind items

Sponsorships and Tickets still available. Tickets are $100 per person.

Sponsorship levels noted in the Contributor. Go online at https://foundation.onslow.org/casino-royale-2022

