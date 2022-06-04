Advertisement

Inaugural flight between Washington D.C. and New Bern to take place Saturday

City of New Bern
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday marks the beginning of a new seasonal, non-stop route between Washington D.C. and New Bern.

The first flight on the route will land at the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport at 12:42 p.m. on June 4th, after departing Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport earlier in the day.

The route comes as a result of collaboration between Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and several organizations.

