Inaugural flight between Washington D.C. and New Bern to take place Saturday

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday marks the beginning of a new seasonal, non-stop route between Washington D.C. and New Bern.

The first flight on the route will land at the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport at 12:42 p.m. on June 4th, after departing Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport earlier in the day.

The route comes as a result of collaboration between Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and several organizations.

