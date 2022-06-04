Coastal Carolina Regional Airport makes groundbreaking history

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -History is one of those things that can’t go unnoticed, particularly when it is life changing.

The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport made its own history on Saturday afternoon, when it welcomed the first flight from Washington D.C. to New Bern.

Passengers will now be able to fly directly into Eastern Carolina, which has not been available in the past years.

Andrew Shorter, Airport Director, talked about what the accomplish means for the Eastern Carolina area.

“Having this flight instituted by them was just a great win for the community,” Shorter said. “People that want to visit to here and then people that want to go from here to visit D.C. it is a great option for them to have.”

Nina Miller, Passenger, talked about the experience of being one of the first passengers to board a flight from Washington D.C. into New Bern.

“And the fun part was that i got to take pictures off the Washington monument, the Capital building, the Lincoln memorial,” Miller said. “All area so it was a really exciting to be able to do that, then take pictures in air of surrounding area. it was great.”

The groundbreaking milestone will change the way passengers arrange travel in and out for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.