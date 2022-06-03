Two sections of NC 12 to be resurfaced next week, delays expected

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Two sections of roadway on NC 12 between Corolla and Duck will be resurfaced next week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says on Monday, its crews will be working on an 800-foot section of NC 12, just south of the Hampton Inn between Corolla and Duck in Currituck County.

Then, on Tuesday, crews will resurface a 250-foot section of the highway near Acorn Drive in Duck, according to the DOT.

We’re told that the two sections of the roadway are deteriorating quickly and need immediate repairs.

The work will mean temporary lane closures on the highway on both Monday and Tuesday. The DOT says a message board alerting drivers of the work and warning of potential delays will be placed on both sides of the projects.

“Residents and visitors should factor the roadwork into their travel plans Monday and Tuesday, as there is no detour around either project,” the DOT says.

Weather permitting, the resurfacing work is expected to be finished by the end of the day Tuesday.

For real-time travel information, visit here.

