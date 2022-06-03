Advertisement

TROOPERS: Woman walking in road hit and killed early Friday morning

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while walking along a Wayne County road early Friday morning.

According North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper, Sgt. M. Comstock, the 37-year-old woman was walking along Claridge Nursery Road, North West of Goldsboro when she was hit by a car around 3:48 a.m.

Comstock said the woman died on impact and the driver had no injuries.

Comstock also said the driver will not be charged and speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The name of the woman who was hit will be released once her kin people are notified.

