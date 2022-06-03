Advertisement

Tornado warning for Hyde, Tyrrell & Washington counties

Tornado warning
Tornado warning(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There is a tornado warning for three Eastern Carolina counties.

The warning is for Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington counties until 3:15 p.m.

At 2:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pungo Lake, or 13 miles southeast of Plymouth, moving southeast at 40 mph.

The tornado warning for Beaufort County was cancelled.

