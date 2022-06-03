Tornado warning for Hyde, Tyrrell & Washington counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There is a tornado warning for three Eastern Carolina counties.

The warning is for Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington counties until 3:15 p.m.

At 2:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pungo Lake, or 13 miles southeast of Plymouth, moving southeast at 40 mph.

The tornado warning for Beaufort County was cancelled.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.