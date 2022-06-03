Several arrests made during drug investigation

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several people are facing drug charges after deputies in one Eastern Carolina county conduct a special drug investigation.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it recently started an investigation into the sales of illegal narcotics from an apartment located on Patton Circle in Winterville after receiving an anonymous tip.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Special Operations Unit along with teams from the K9 Unit issued a search warrant for the apartment.

During the search, a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, pills, cash, and drug paraphernalia were discovered. Nine adults were inside the home at the time and five of them were arrested.

Marry Lilly, 57, of Winterville is facing five drug charges and was released on a $40,000 secure bond. She was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintain dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of Schedule II substance, and possession drug paraphernalia.

John Hopkins, Jr., 36, of Greenville is facing drug and gun charges and released on a $60,000 secure bond. He is charged with possession of cocaine, destroying criminal evidence, and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Sylvester Wiggins, Jr., 33, of Greenville was charged with resisting arrest and is in custody on a $2,000 bond.

Byron Edwards, 56, of Ayden had an outstanding warrant and was released on a $1,000 bond.

Nikki Barnes, 39, of Farmville had five active warrants and was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

Pitt County drug bust (Lee Darnell | Pitt County Sheriff's Office)

