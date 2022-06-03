Saving Graces for Felines: Briar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Saving Graces for Felines kitty is Briar.

Briar is an outgoing and adventurous kitten, but she takes time to warm up to new folks and situations.

Saving Graces jokes that if she didn’t give you consent, then she’s not sticking around. However, after all the antics are over and she starts winding down, she’ll come find you for a snuggle.

They say her motto is “girls rule!”

All of the Saving Graces four Felines adoptable cars are fixed, microchipped, and up to date on medicine.

Visit their website, for more information.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.