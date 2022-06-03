Ribbon-cutting held for new Greenville pool

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ribbon-cutting for a new Greenville pool was held Friday.

The ceremony was held for the Greenville Outdoor Aquatics Facility and renovated Eppes Recreation Center.

The 165,000-gallon pool is part of a $4 million upgrade to the facilities at the Thomas Foreman Park at 400 Nash Street. There is also a 4,000-square-foot bathhouse.

Don Octigan, City of Greenville Recreation and Parks director, talked about some of the benefits that the pool will provide to the community.

“As far as community impacts, our old pool is very popular, but with new amenities and the accessibility of this pool, it will be a very popular amenity for our community,” Octigan said.

Work began on the new facility last summer and the pool will replace the 50-year-old community pool at Guy Smith Park, which is now closed.

Hours for the pool on Saturday will be noon to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WITN is told pool hours for Wednesday through Friday are 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will begin June 15th. The pool is closed on Monday and Tuesday currently.

The city says admission to the pool is $4 for city residents and $6 for non-residents, and groups and camps are admitted by reservation only.

Summer hours for the Eppes Recreation Center are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturdays, the facility is open from noon to 4 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

More information can be found by calling (252) 329-4567.

