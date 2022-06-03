Advertisement

POLICE: Woman gets $7 million bond after 5 kilos of fentanyl seized

Francisca Pastrono
Francisca Pastrono(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Arizona woman is being held on a $7 million bond after a traffic stop in Greenville led to the seizure of five kilograms of fentanyl.

The Greenville Police Department says 35-year-old Francisca Pastrono, of Glendale, Arizona, was charged with multiple counts of level III trafficking in fentanyl and heroin.

Police say the traffic stop was on Tuesday, May 24th on Highway 264 and Highway 11 Bypass.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, found that Pastrono was involved in trafficking fentanyl from Mexico into Greenville.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two kids dead, one in hospital following Goldsboro crash
Mariah Poland / Chili's shooting on May 6th
Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life
Michael Watson
Man wanted for Onslow County homicide
Anthony Mancine
Greenville man facing nine child porn charges after raid
Keyshawn Hollinger
Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder

Latest News

Pirate Baseball Jungle
‘We have the best fan base there is’: ECU baseball fans enjoy Greenville Regional
Liza Montalvo
DA: Jacksonville woman set victim up for assault & robbery with sex
Tornado warning
Tornado warning expires for Hyde, Tyrrell & Washington counties
Kinston youth curfew: Mayor provides exceptions to ordinance amendment