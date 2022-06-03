Police: Man wanted in Tarboro shooting has outstanding warrant for murder

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man that is wanted for a Thursday night shooting in Tarboro also has pending offenses for murder and other crimes.

The Tarboro Police Department says 24-year-old Adrian Knight is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon, and more charges are likely. The shooting occurred Thursday night near the intersection of Springdale Lane and Windermere Circle.

We’re told that Knight has outstanding warrants in both Nash and Wake counties including murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting into an occupied property. Police say he also has an extensive history of violent criminal offenses and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Knight may be operating a black, four-door 2009 Infiniti G39, similar to the one in the below photograph.

black in color 4 door 2009 Infiniti G39 (Tarboro Police Department)

The North Carolina license plate may be JFR4243.

Anyone who sees Knight or a car matching this description is asked to call their local law enforcement immediately.

