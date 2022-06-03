Advertisement

Police: Man wanted in Tarboro shooting has outstanding warrant for murder

Adrian Knight
Adrian Knight(Tarboro Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man that is wanted for a Thursday night shooting in Tarboro also has pending offenses for murder and other crimes.

The Tarboro Police Department says 24-year-old Adrian Knight is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon, and more charges are likely. The shooting occurred Thursday night near the intersection of Springdale Lane and Windermere Circle.

We’re told that Knight has outstanding warrants in both Nash and Wake counties including murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting into an occupied property. Police say he also has an extensive history of violent criminal offenses and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Knight may be operating a black, four-door 2009 Infiniti G39, similar to the one in the below photograph.

black in color 4 door 2009 Infiniti G39
black in color 4 door 2009 Infiniti G39(Tarboro Police Department)

The North Carolina license plate may be JFR4243.

Anyone who sees Knight or a car matching this description is asked to call their local law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two kids dead, one in hospital following Goldsboro crash
Mariah Poland / Chili's shooting on May 6th
Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life
Michael Watson
Man wanted for Onslow County homicide
Anthony Mancine
Greenville man facing nine child porn charges after raid
Keyshawn Hollinger
Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder

Latest News

Tornado warning
Tornado warning for Hyde, Tyrrell & Washington counties
Kinston youth curfew: Mayor provides exceptions to ordinance amendment
North Carolina Department of Transportation
Two sections of NC 12 to be resurfaced next week, delays expected
This map was posted on June 3rd.
CDC says Pitt County now high risk for COVID-19 spread