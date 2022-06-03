Pitt Co. Special Olympics basketball team heads to 2022 World Games

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The opportunity to attend Disney World is exciting, especially when it is for something bigger than life itself.

Pitt County community members gathered on Friday afternoon at the Drew Steele Center in Greenville for a celebratory sendoff for the Pitt County Wildcats Special Olympics basketball team.

The Wildcats are off to travel to Orlando, Florida this weekend to participate in the 2022 World Games.

The achievement comes after a two-year layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the Wildcats basketball team to shut down.

Brent Harpe, Pitt County Special Olympics local coordinator, talked about what the moment means for the entire Pitt County community.

“A lot of people in the community have come out to support our team,” Harpe said. “It’s a big accomplishment for not only the Special Olympics, but Pitt County in general.”

Coach Raymond Henderson understands the magnitude of the opportunity his team has.

“It’s a great opportunity to play out of state,” Henderson said. “It’s a great opportunity for them. I love seeing them happy, being able to travel, and also be a part of them traveling and staying in a hotel and playing in Disney.”

The Wildcats qualified for the World Games due to their gold medal win in Charlotte back in 2019.

Many will be rooting for the Wildcats with hopes of them bringing home more hardware.

