Pamlico County man wins $100,000, waits to surprise wife for birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Jone Buadromo won a $100,000 Powerball prize and waited his wife’s birthday to tell her.

The 72-year-old Buadromo bought a $3 Power Play ticket and was shocked when his numbers matched with a 2X multiplier.

He claimed his prize Thursday at the lottery’s headquarters. Buadromo took home $71,011.

The man won the lottery almost two months ago but waited to pick it up to surprise his wife on her birthday. “She thought I was making a joke or something,” Buadromo laughed. “I told her, ‘No we really won.’”

The family is considering using the winnings for beach-front property.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $184 million jackpot or $109.3 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

