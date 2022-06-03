Onslow County man arrested day after wife found murdered

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is now behind bars after deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said he killed his wife.

Michael Watson was arrested this morning for Thursday’s murder of Shatina Watson.

Onslow County deputies say the 43-year-old woman was shot and despite live-saving measures she passed away.

The shooting happened at the couple’s home on Huffmantown Road, outside of Richlands.

Deputies obtained warrants for the husband, charging him with murder. At the time they considered him armed and dangerous.

