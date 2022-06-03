July 21: Public hearing in Chowan County over wind energy facility

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – People in Chowan county will get a chance to speak up about a proposed wind turbine farm outside of Edenton.

The Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources will hold a public hearing on July 21st on an application by Timbermill Wind, LLC, to construct the 189-megawatt wind energy facility. The application calls for up to 45 turbines and associated infrastructure to be built north of Edenton.

The in-person hearing will be held from 6-9 p.m. in the Culinary Arts Building at The College of the Albemarle’s Edenton-Chowan Campus, 118 Blades Street in Edenton. People are allowed to sign up online to speak at the event. The DEQ will consider all comments and other available information about the permit before deciding how to move forward.

The comment period is open through July 31st. Comments can be submitted via email to onshorewind.comments@ncdenr.gov or by leaving a voicemail at 919-707-9222 or by mail to:

Brian Wrenn, Director Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources Department of Environmental Quality 1612 Mail Service Center Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1612

For more information on DEMLR’s Onshore Wind Program, visit the DEQ website.

