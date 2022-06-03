Advertisement

Jacksonville economic group to be awarded $1M for development project

Jacksonville Business Park
Jacksonville Business Park(jacksonvillenc.gov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development says it has been awarded $1 million from the SITE Program, a program that supports communities in identifying potential sites for economic development.

The money will go toward Project Frontier, a private/public partnership to help construct industrial space on New Frontier Way in Jacksonville Business Park.

Additional money, in the amount of $29,500, from the Golden LEAF Foundation will go to Martin County Economic Development Corporation for the NC Rail and Commerce Park.

Furthermore, $423,500 will head to the Duplin County Industrial and Business Development for clearing and digging within the Duplin County AirPark, $188,513 will go to the Town of Nashville for digging and clearing of two lots in the Nashville Business Center, and $500,000 will go to the Town of Middlesex to expand the sewer system for the Middlesex Corporate Centre.

The Golden LEAF Foundation says it was allocated $25 million from the state for a Flood Mitigation Program. The funds help the foundation assist local governments with public infrastructure to avoid flooding.

Also receiving money is $249,300 to the Town of Edenton to replace an existing pipe under Old Hertford Road and downstream piping, $100,000 to Elizabeth City for stormwater infrastructure, $250,000 to the Town of River Bend for an engineering study and analysis of frequent flooding, and $250,000 to the Town of Wallace to install sheet piling along the bank of an existing canal to stop erosion.

Finally, the North Carolina Community College System was given $1.75 million to support scholarships for students from rural, economically distressed counties.

