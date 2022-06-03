Greenville Museum of Art set to debut exhibit in honor of Pride Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Museum of Art is getting ready to debut a new art exhibit in honor of Pride Month.

The Growing Up Queer in the South exhibit is set to open Friday. It documents the experiences of the LGBTQ community through art.

The exhibit was curated by Parks McAllister and was inspired by their formative years spent in the American South.

“We really focus on regional experiences in regional North Carolina and the Southeast Region in general,” Trista Reis-Porter, Greenville Museum of Art executive director said. “So highlighting this particular community and allowing people to come in and learn about this community and the experience of the queer community in a way they haven’t been confronted with before.”

The opening reception for the exhibit is Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and artists will be in attendance.

The exhibit is open from June 3rd through Sept. 24th.

